Commonwealth Games 2022: Shuttler PV Sindhu storms into the semis

- India's PV Sindhu advances to Semi-finals in women's singles badminton in the Commonwealth Games 2022
Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu advances to semi-finals in women's singles badminton in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition by beating Goh Jin Wei in the quarter-final match.
Sindhu lost the first game 19-21, however, made a steller comeback in the second game by winning it 21-14. In the third set, she took the lead of 17-12 at one stage and finally managed to beat Wei at 21-18.
It was a contest of equals with both playing superb rallies. Sindhu was trailing 16-19 in the first game and managed to draw level. However, Wei kept her composure winning 21-19. In the second game, Sindhu made a stupendous comeback.
The Indian kept a firm grip on the rallies as Goh looked tired with her returns and seemed to have lost the sting. In the end, Sindhu grabbed three match points and converted in her second attempt, much to the joy of the Indian fans at the NEC Hall
Sindhu, who had won a bronze and silver in the last two editions.
However, young Aakarshi Kashyap's CWG debut ended with a 10-21 7-21 defeat to Scotland's Kristy Gilmour, a silver and bronze medallist in 2014 and 2018 editions respectively.
India so far won 29 medals at CWG 2022 - 9 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze medals.
