Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian weightlifter Gururaj Poojary wins bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian weightlifter Gururaj Poojary wins bronze

Weightlifter Gururaj Poojary wins a bronze medal for India in the Men's 61 Kg weight category with a total of 269 Kg
1 min read . 06:28 PM ISTLivemint

  • This is India's second medal in this edition of CWG2022

Indian weightlifter Gururaj Poojary wins a bronze medal in the Men's 61 Kg weight category by lifting a total of 269 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is India's second medal in this year's edition.

Earlier in the day, weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar brought the first medal for India by winning silver in the 55 Kg weight. The 21-year-old lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to come second.

