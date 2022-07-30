Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar brings silver medal for India1 min read . 04:09 PM IST
India's Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins a silver medal for India in the 55 Kg weight category with a total of 248 Kg in the Commonwealth Games 2022. This is the first medal for India in this year's event.
Even as the 21-year-old was on the course of winning the gold, two failed attempts spoiled his chances. Finally, he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg 135kg) to come second.
Meanwhile, Malaysian weightlifter Mohamad Aniq won the gold by lifting 249kg (107kg 142kg). Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara lifted 225kg (105kg 120kg) and took home the bronze medal.
Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk.
But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts.
In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.
Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honors in their respective events.
(With inputs from agencies)
