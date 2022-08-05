Commonwealth Games 2022: Three Indian wrestlers enter the finals1 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 08:31 PM IST
- Anshu Malik enters women's 57 Kg weight category freestyle final in wrestling
Three Indian wresters on Friday entered the finals in three different categories in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition. Deepak Punia has entered the men's 86 Kg category freestyle final, and Bajrang Punia entered the 65 Kg category freestyle finals. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik has entered the women's 57 Kg weight category freestyle final.