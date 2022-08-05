Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Commonwealth Games 2022: Three Indian wrestlers enter the finals

Commonwealth Games 2022: Three Indian wrestlers enter the finals

Wrestler Bajrang Punia enters men's finals
1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

  • Anshu Malik enters women's 57 Kg weight category freestyle final in wrestling

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Indian wresters on Friday entered the finals in three different categories in the Commonwealth Games 2022 edition. Deepak Punia has entered the men's 86 Kg category freestyle final, and Bajrang Punia entered the 65 Kg category freestyle finals. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik has entered the women's 57 Kg weight category freestyle final.

