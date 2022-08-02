Commonwealth Games 2022: India bags historic gold in Lawn Bowl final

Commonwealth Games 2022: India bags historic gold in Lawn Bowl final2 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- Indian women lawn bowls team won historic gold medal at Commonwealth Games with 17-10 victory over South Africa
The Indian women Lawn Bowls team has won a historic gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Indian team won against South Africa with a 17-10 victory.
The Indian women Lawn Bowls team has won a historic gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Indian team won against South Africa with a 17-10 victory.
Notably, this was also the Indian team's maiden appearance in the women's fours format of the finals of the tournament. India beat New Zealand in the semi finals 16-13 on Monday.
Notably, this was also the Indian team's maiden appearance in the women's fours format of the finals of the tournament. India beat New Zealand in the semi finals 16-13 on Monday.
Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey scripted history on Tuesday as they beat South Africa in the women's four lawn bowls final to win the gold medal.
Nayanmoni Saikia, Pinki, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey scripted history on Tuesday as they beat South Africa in the women's four lawn bowls final to win the gold medal.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed about this historic win on Tuesday on their official handle.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) informed about this historic win on Tuesday on their official handle.
The newly elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to congratulate the four player.
The newly elected President of India, Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter to congratulate the four player.
“Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian", the tweet read.
“Congratulations to Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki & Nayanmoni Saikia for doing the unprecedented by winning the gold medal in lawn bowls at #CommonwealthGames! Your resolve in the see-saw battle for victory in the finals made the country proud and inspired every Indian", the tweet read.
In the finals day game, India had started strong but South Africa produced a brilliant fightback as both the teams were on 10 points after end 12. India have restored the advantage and now have 15 points as compared to South Africa's 10 after end 15.
In the finals day game, India had started strong but South Africa produced a brilliant fightback as both the teams were on 10 points after end 12. India have restored the advantage and now have 15 points as compared to South Africa's 10 after end 15.
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, India is leading on the in the men's table tennis final against Singapore. Meanwhile in the women's 76kg weightlifting final, Punam Yadav's mistake in the clean and jerk round cost her a medal opportunity as she was placed second with 98kg after the snatch round.
In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, India is leading on the in the men's table tennis final against Singapore. Meanwhile in the women's 76kg weightlifting final, Punam Yadav's mistake in the clean and jerk round cost her a medal opportunity as she was placed second with 98kg after the snatch round.
Sprinter Dutee Chand was placed fourth in the women's 100m heats, clocking 11.55s on Tuesday.
Sprinter Dutee Chand was placed fourth in the women's 100m heats, clocking 11.55s on Tuesday.
Lawn Bowls is played in three formats essentially -- singles, doubles and fours, depending on the number of individuals pitted against each other.
Lawn Bowls is played in three formats essentially -- singles, doubles and fours, depending on the number of individuals pitted against each other.
The player/team which manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called 'The Jack', are awarded the points.
The player/team which manages to place its bowls closer to the stationary target, called 'The Jack', are awarded the points.
The bowls needed to be rolled on the floor from a distance.
The bowls needed to be rolled on the floor from a distance.
In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one 'end'. One 'end' means completion of one round.
In the fours, or four-player, format, each team gets eight throws, or rolls, from one 'end'. One 'end' means completion of one round.
One teams has to throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match and it happens in a circular manner.
One teams has to throw the bowls from 18 ends to complete the match and it happens in a circular manner.
The team with more points after 18 ends of throws will take the contest.
The team with more points after 18 ends of throws will take the contest.