The Ministry of Civil Aviation has urged airline operators to communicate in a clear and proactive way with passengers about any potential delays or cancellations amid adverse weather and fog this winter season, reported the news portal CNBC-TV-18 on Wednesday, January 1.

The ministry has held a series of meetings with airlines, airport authorities, and other important stakeholders to come up with solutions for smooth air travel operations during low visibility conditions, as per the news report.

With this move, the ministry aims to reduce passenger frustration and improve the overall travel experience during this foggy winter.

Action in case of delays The Ministry of Civil Aviation also directed that the airlines take prompt action if a delay extends more than three hours. In that situation, airlines will be expected to cancel the flight to avoid unnecessary hold-ups, reported the news portal.

The passengers should not be confined to delayed aircraft for more than 90 minutes to ensure that they don't face extended periods of discomfort, according to the aviation ministry cited in the news report.

They also highlighted the need to improve coordination between various stakeholders like Air Traffic Control (ATC), Airport Operations Control Centers (AOCC), etc., to improve responsiveness, efficiency and decision-making during low-visibility events like fog.

Passenger services For the ease of passengers, the Ministry has asked to install LED screens at prominent locations throughout airports to provide the passengers with real-time updates on visibility conditions allowing travellers to be informed of significant weather changes and prepare for potential delays.

GMR-owned airport has scaled up its fleet of “Follow-Me” vehicles, which will guide pilots on the apron and taxiway during low-visibility scenarios, reported the news portal.

Personnel Instructions The Ministry reiterated that the regulator has ensured airlines deploy an adequate number of CAT II and CAT III-compliant crew and aircraft. These people and aircraft are specialised to operate under low visibility conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), is working to implement the Advanced Weather Observation System (AWOS) at Delhi Airport and other major fog-affected airports.