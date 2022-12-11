New Delhi: “The Community Health Officers (CHOs) are the pivotal link operating at the cutting edge and delivering primary health care services at the grassroots. They are the health army at the field. Their role is crucial in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals," said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare while addressing the closing ceremony of the Health Ministers’ Conclave on Sunday.

The conclave was held on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day as the theme of the event was “Build the World We Want: A Healthy Future For All."

Dr Mandaviya said that the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving India’s healthcare sector. “These two days of Chintan and Manan at Varanasi have enriched us with vast knowledge to strengthen HWCs through policy reforms, to ensure that they function as strong hubs for last-mile delivery of healthcare services to the communities," he said. Envisaging the critical role of HWCs, he also stated that HWCs are like temples of health and wellness.

The second day of the Health Ministers’ Conclave 2022 had panel discussions on disease elimination and progress on PM-JAY with eminent leaders. The sessions also covered presentations by Community Health Officers on issues, challenges and best practices on clinical and public health functions, managerial functions, community connect and AYUSH integration. and IT initiatives. Around 900 Community Health Officers and Medical Officers congregated at the Conclave. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.