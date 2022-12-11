Community Health Officers are crucial in achieving Universal Health Goals: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 06:34 PM IST
The minister was speaking at the Health Ministers’ Conclave held on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day.
New Delhi: “The Community Health Officers (CHOs) are the pivotal link operating at the cutting edge and delivering primary health care services at the grassroots. They are the health army at the field. Their role is crucial in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals," said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare while addressing the closing ceremony of the Health Ministers’ Conclave on Sunday.