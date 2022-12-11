Community Health Officers are crucial in achieving Universal Health Goals: Mandaviya

Dr Mandaviya said that the two days’ brainstorming session would contribute to giving additional boost for rethinking and improving India’s healthcare sector. “These two days of Chintan and Manan at Varanasi have enriched us with vast knowledge to strengthen HWCs through policy reforms, to ensure that they function as strong hubs for last-mile delivery of healthcare services to the communities," he said. Envisaging the critical role of HWCs, he also stated that HWCs are like temples of health and wellness.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}