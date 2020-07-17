After 3,293 people tested positive in 12 days since June 24, Sarma had on July 5 indicated that community transmission had begun in the city. "We will have to conduct more than three lakh tests in Guwahati city alone as testing and tracking was the sure way to control the situation," he told a press conference. So far 1.10 lakh people have been tested in the city in 31 Covid Screening Centres and it was decided to intensify the process by setting up 60 more such centres, Sarma said. The lockdown in the city is not giving the desired result as a large number of people from the police and para- military forces, jails and other places are testing positive, the minister said. He said that the decision regarding extension of the lockdown scheduled to end on July 19 will be taken by the government soon. Testing will be conducted on owners and employees of all shops, business and commercial establishments, government employees and also in private organizations, Sarma said. The minister said that there is a misconception that the government is not allowing home quarantine of patients which is not true.