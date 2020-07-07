Subscribe
Home >News >India >Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka, says minister
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka, says minister

1 min read . 06:03 AM IST ANI

  • 'We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it,' JC Madhuswamy said
  • Earlier, CM BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM, Medical Education Minister have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka

Tumakuru: Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, said minister, JC Madhuswamy on Monday.

Tumakuru: Coronavirus is spreading at the community level in Karnataka, said minister, JC Madhuswamy on Monday.

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters here.

"Medical condition of eight infected with coronavirus admitted in Tumkur COVID Hospital is critical. There is no guarantee of their lives as per the information. We somewhere feel we are worried that coronavirus is spreading at the community level," Madhuswamy, Tumakuru district-in-charge minister, told reporters here.

"We have reached a point where it is difficult for the district authorities to restrain it, even though we are trying to restrain it. Somewhere the situation is going out of hand," he said.

The minister confirmed that the cumulative toll in the district due to COVID-19 rises to 9.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar have denied of community transmission of coronavirus in Karnataka.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 23,474 coronavirus cases in Karnataka including 13,255 and 372 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

