National capital Delhi has detected more Omicron cases as per the latest genome sequencing report. According to the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 46% of the total 115 Covid samples are of Omicron variant . “People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community," Jain said. Jain said, there are 200 Covid cases in Delhi hospitals at present. Of them 102 belongs to city, 98 are from outside, he added.

People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 30, 2021

Of these 200 Covid-19 cases, 115 are asymptomatic and have been kept in hospitals as precautionary step, Jain added.

According to central government's data, Delhi recorded the maximum number of 263 cases in the country. Yesterday, the national capital reported a big jump in coronavirus cases with daily infection count surging to 923--the highest since May 30. After six months, the positivity rate crossed 1% to reach 1.29%.

According to Delhi Health Minister, rise in the Covid cases is due to the international flights coming in.

"The cases have increased due to international flights. Even during the earlier wave, the cases rose with flights coming in," the minister added.

Looking at the spike in Covid cases, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has sounded a ‘Yellow alert’ in the city, including night curfews from 10 PM- 5 AM. The city government has shut educational institutes, gyms, yoga centres, cinema halls, banquet halls, auditoriums, saps etc. Whereas restaurants, and bars can operate at 50% seating capacity. And, marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons. Religious places will open but visitors will not be allowed.

