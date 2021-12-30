Community transmission of Omicron in Delhi? Here's what AAP govt says

National capital Delhi has detected more Omicron cases as per the latest genome sequencing report. According to the Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, 46% of the total 115 Covid samples are of Omicron variant. “People with no travel history found infected with Omicron, it means it's gradually spreading in community," Jain said. Jain said, there are 200 Covid cases in Delhi hospitals at present. Of them 102 belongs to city, 98 are from outside, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}