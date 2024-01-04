Commuters can now get door-to-door fuel delivery amid protests, shortages across India. Details here
Fuel supplies ran low in parts of India this week as people resorted to panic buying amid a truckers' strike. Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as local authorities ordered temporary rationing of fuel. Fuel delivery platforms have now seen a sharp spike in interest as uncertainty continued to prevail.