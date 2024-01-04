comScore
Commuters can now get door-to-door fuel delivery amid protests, shortages across India. Details here

Fuel supplies ran low in parts of India this week as people resorted to panic buying amid a truckers' strike.

The Chandigarh administration withdrew orders on capping on the sale of petrol and diesel on Wednesday (Photo: Keshav Singh/HT)Premium
Fuel supplies ran low in parts of India this week as people resorted to panic buying amid a truckers' strike. Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday even as local authorities ordered temporary rationing of fuel. Fuel delivery platforms have now seen a sharp spike in interest as uncertainty continued to prevail.

An emerging business that has recently attracted several start-ups — fuel delivery companies in India have to tie up with oil companies in order to make their deliveries. Individual and non-registered proprietors are typically not allowed to transport and deliver fuel within the country. The facility is currently available in a few metro cities under companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum.

Drivers wishing to avail doorstep delivery of petrol and diesel have to simply register on their platform of choice and fill out relevant details — such as location and the desired fuel type — before confirming the price. 

WATCH: Truck Drivers Protest Against New Hit & Run Law, Disrupt Fuel Supply | What’s Changed

Currently available services include Indian Oil's Fuel@Call — available to industrial and commercial customers — and Bharat Petroleum's FuelKart. There are also several start-ups such as FuelBuddy, Hamsafar, PepFuels and Repos Energy which currently serve cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Petrol and diesel supplies were affected this week after drivers of trucks, buses, and tankers launched a three-day strike to protest a new hit-and-run law. The amendment prescribes punishment of up to 10 years' imprisonment or a maximum of 700,000 rupees fine for those who run away without informing authorities after causing serious road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies)

Published: 04 Jan 2024, 05:07 AM IST
