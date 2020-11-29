Commuters face trouble at the border due to farmers' protest

Commuters face trouble at the border due to farmers' protest1 min read . 10:23 AM IST
- The commuters claim there is no vehicle for steady communication to travel to Delhi due to road blockade
Commuters heading towards the Delhi from other states say they're facing problems due to road blockade at the Delhi-Haryana border in the Singhu region. They claimed that there is no vehicle for steady communication.
The protesting farmers decided on Saturday that they'll continue their agitation from the Singhu region and won't move any further. They also decided to meet at 11 am daily to discuss strategy.
Kisan Union Amristar said that if the government really wished to hear their problems, they can visit the farmers at the Singhu border.
"If the government really wants to hold talks, they should come to the Singhu border. This government does not want to talk to the farmers at all; they just want to show off in front of the country and show everyone that the farmers don't want a dialogue. We want the farm laws to be scrapped, that is all," Jaskaran Singh of Kisan Union Amristar told ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to the farmers to shift to the Burari ground in the national capital to stage their protests and said the Centre is ready to hold discussions with them as soon as they move to the designated place.
