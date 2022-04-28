Commuters to feel the pinch in Delhi as taxi, auto fares set to go up

The fare revision committee is expected to increase rates, adding to the burden of commuters who are already reeling under high inflation across several essential categories. However, the increase in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices by ₹15 per kg to ₹71.61 a kg in 2022 alone, has dealt a huge blow to auto and taxi operators. In comparison, CNG was priced at ₹41.90 per kg in Delhi in 2014, and ₹46.60 in 2019.