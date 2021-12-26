Comorbidities certificate must for 60+ to receive Covid 'precautionary doses'

In an exclusive interview with ANI, RS Sharma said, "The elderly population that comes above 60 years of age with comorbidities is eligible for COVID-19 'precautionary doses', will have to take a medical certificate to take the dose. The other process of vaccination will remain the same as before. The CoWIN application has all the details. They have already got two doses, they can go with their Comorbidities certificate and then get the third dose."