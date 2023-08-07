Auto OEMs sceptical on PLI payments2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:36 PM IST
Their scepticism comes even as the ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is keen to start disbursing incentives under the ₹45,000 crore scheme on a quarterly basis.
NEW DELHI : Companies applying for the automotive and auto components production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme fear they may not be able to meet all of the government’s requirements to receive the incentives this fiscal, multiple industry sources said, citing lengthy, “onerous" and complex procedures.