Companies can allocate CSR funds for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Govt2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 12:17 PM IST
The central government has stated that companies can allocate CSR funds for activities related to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a circular permitting companies to spend their CSR funds for activities related to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.