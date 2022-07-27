The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a circular permitting companies to spend their CSR funds for activities related to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The campaign, a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being organised to encourage people to bring home the national flag and hoist it to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.

As per the circular issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday, the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.

"... Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible CSR activities," the circular said.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities come under the Companies Act, 2013. The Act states that certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards social and other useful concerns for the betterment of their stakeholders and society in general in a voluntary way.

The activities are eligible for CSR funds under the provisions of Schedule VII of the Companies Act pertaining to promotion of education relating to culture.

The circular further stated that companies can undertake these activities subject to fulfilling the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 and related circulars/ clarifications issued by the ministry.

Flag Code was also amended as part of the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign

View Full Image Amendment in the Flag Code for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign has relaxed the rules regarding size, shape and material of Indian Flag.

Earlier this month, the government had amended the Flag Code for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.

As per the changes to the code

All kinds of materials can be used for making the flags -- polyester, cotton, wool, silk and Khadi bunting material. Previously, machine-made and polyester flags were not allowed to be used.

There is no restriction on the size of the flag, neither on the timing of its display. Earlier, the national flag was allowed to be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the prevailing weather conditions.

A member of the public, a private organisation or an educational institution may hoist or display the national flag on all days and occasions.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement encouraging people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes between 13 and 15 August.

The culture ministry said the states have been mobilised to use self-help groups (SHGs) for the production of the flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.

The Ministry of Textiles has identified the flag producers who supply flags in large quantities and 1.6 lakh post offices across the country will also have flags for sale at the last mile.

According to an official statement, over 20 crore national flags would be hoisted atop houses for the three days.

With inputs from PTI