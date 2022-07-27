Companies can allocate CSR funds for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Govt

Companies can allocate CSR funds for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: Govt2 min read . 12:17 PM IST
The central government has stated that companies can allocate CSR funds for activities related to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has issued a circular permitting companies to spend their CSR funds for activities related to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.
The campaign, a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is being organised to encourage people to bring home the national flag and hoist it to celebrate 75 years of India's independence.
As per the circular issued by the corporate affairs ministry on Tuesday, the “Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign is aimed to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and to promote awareness about the Indian national flag.
"... Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible CSR activities," the circular said.
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities come under the Companies Act, 2013. The Act states that certain class of profitable companies are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year annual average net profit towards social and other useful concerns for the betterment of their stakeholders and society in general in a voluntary way.
The activities are eligible for CSR funds under the provisions of Schedule VII of the Companies Act pertaining to promotion of education relating to culture.
The circular further stated that companies can undertake these activities subject to fulfilling the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014 and related circulars/ clarifications issued by the ministry.
Earlier this month, the government had amended the Flag Code for the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to encourage Indians to exhibit the tricolour with almost no restrictions.
As per the changes to the code
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 22 July urged people to strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement encouraging people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes between 13 and 15 August.
The culture ministry said the states have been mobilised to use self-help groups (SHGs) for the production of the flags. Local tailoring units and MSMEs have also been roped in.
The Ministry of Textiles has identified the flag producers who supply flags in large quantities and 1.6 lakh post offices across the country will also have flags for sale at the last mile.
According to an official statement, over 20 crore national flags would be hoisted atop houses for the three days.
With inputs from PTI
