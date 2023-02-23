Companies can report some key transactions in physical form for now

New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has allowed businesses to report certain key transactions in physical forms till end of March, giving firms another option to meet disclosure obligations.

The decision comes in the context of the ministry's MCA21 compliance portal migrating to a new filing system with increased security and data analytics features. The ministry has rolled out 45 new web-based forms from 23 January and has given companies extra time till end of March to file the forms which fell due during the short period when forms were not available before the new ones were rolled out. There is no additional fee for forms filed during the extended time period.

The option of reporting in physical forms is available for filing of prospectus related documents and private placement, filing of resolutions relating to these transactions, disclosure of allotment of shares, disclosure relating to offer for buyback of shares or other securities, declaration of solvency and return in respect of buy-back of securities.

The option of filing physical forms is in addition to the facility for online filing. The ministry said in an order issued on Wedneseday that representations were received seeking clarifications on these forms. Businesses have pointed out that these forms are required to be filed due to time bound activities.

The ministry said that the issue has been examined and companies intending to file these forms from 22 February 2023 to 31 March 2023 on the MCA-21 portal "may file such forms in physical mode duly signed by the persons concerned as per requirements of the relevant forms, along with a copy thereof in electronic media, with the concerned Registrar without payment of fee and take acknowledgement."

Such filing will be accompanied by an undertaking from the company that it shall also file the relevant form in electronic form on the ministry's portal alongwith fee payable, the ministry said.

Experts welcomed the move, saying it will benefit companies while the government stabilises the transition. "Allowing physical filing of the forms by the concerned persons augurs well for the companies since it will enable them to file the requisite forms with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) within the statutory time period prescribed while MCA is in the process of stabilizing the transition of MCA portal," said Sudish Sharma, executive partner at Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Attorneys.

"The move is a win-win situation, as it helps the companies to be in compliance with the law and at the same time, will help the Ministry to deal the current technical glitches in the new portal," said Sharma.