Companies can report some key transactions in physical form for now
- Reporting in physical forms is available for filing of prospectus related documents and private placement, filing of resolutions relating to these transactions, disclosure of share allotment, disclosure relating to share buyback or other securities, declaration of solvency and return in respect of buy-back of securities
New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has allowed businesses to report certain key transactions in physical forms till end of March, giving firms another option to meet disclosure obligations.
