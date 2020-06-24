Companies, directors get more relief on compliance norms

NEW DELHI: The government has extended by three months the relaxation in rules for companies to take key decisions, such as adopting financial statements and clearing mergers and acquisitions (M&A), through video conference.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the corporate affairs ministry extended the relief which was earlier offered till the end of June. These include approving financial statements, report of the board of directors, prospectus and clearing proposals of mergers, de-mergers and takeovers. Also, the audit committee can clear the financial statements by video conference.

In normal course, Companies Act bars audio-visual means for taking these important decisions.

In a separate notification, the ministry has also given more time for directors on the board of companies to get empanelled in a database kept by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) located at Manesar. Directors now have time till 22 August.

Last year, the ministry had given a three-month window for all sitting directors to get empanelled when it introduced this requirement on 22 August. In February, the ministry gave additional two months for compliance. Tuesday’s amendment to the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 gives an additional two months for compliance till the fourth week of August.

The relaxation signals the government’s realisation that it may take longer before normalcy returns to the industry given the surge in coronavirus infections.

As on Wednesday, India reported over 14,000 coronavirus related deaths and over 1,83,000 active cases. In this scenario, it is likely that the government may further extend some of the other reliefs given under various laws, according to experts.

The government had brought out an Ordinance in March extending the due dates under various laws including for filing original and revised income-tax returns for FY19, linking of Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) and for passing orders under laws governing direct taxes and benami transactions to 30 June.

“Considering that government offices are not fully functional, the government probably has no option but to further extend the dates which were earlier extended to 30 June 2020 by the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance," said Ved Jain, former president of accounting rule maker the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Jain also said although the government is finding it difficult to mop up revenue, the due date for payment of taxes which was also extended up to 30 June with reduced interest of 9% and without penal consequences may also need to be extended as taxpayers continue to face fund crunch. The government had reduced the interest rate for delayed payment of FY19 taxes till end June.

