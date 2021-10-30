New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has granted extra time for companies to file key statutory documents for the financial year ended 31 March 2021, two official orders showed. Accordingly, companies will get time till end of December to file annual financial statements without any extra fee.

Companies are required to file their annual financial statements to the Registrar of Companies within 30 days from holding their annual general meeting, which should be held within six months of the financial year-end. So the due date for filing annual financial statements would be around end of October for companies that held their annual general meetings towards the end of September. Now, companies get extra time till the year-end to file the statements without an extra fee.

The order said the relaxation is available for companies, one-person companies and small companies, which use different forms. Also, extra time is given to the requirement of filing annual returns by companies, one-person companies and small companies, showed the order.

The ministry said that the decision to give extra time was given in view of requests from stakeholders. “During the said period, only normal fees shall be payable for the filing of the aforementioned e-forms," the ministry said referring to the forms for filing annual financial statements and annual returns.

Separately, the ministry also gave extra time for cost auditors to place cost audit report before the board of directors of companies. The due date for this, which was 31 October, has been extended to 30 November. This decision has also been taken in view of the pandemic during which professionals and companies could not operate in the normal way. Cost audit report is an important document for companies to assess their operational expenses such as energy cost and it helps in assessing their efficiency and productivity. Earlier, this document was of greater significance to government authorities due to subsidies being given to businesses in certain sectors.

