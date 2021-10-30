Companies get more time for FY21 statutory filings

Separately, the ministry also gave extra time for cost auditors to place cost audit report before the board of directors of companies. The due date for this, which was 31 October, has been extended to 30 November. This decision has also been taken in view of the pandemic during which professionals and companies could not operate in the normal way. Cost audit report is an important document for companies to assess their operational expenses such as energy cost and it helps in assessing their efficiency and productivity. Earlier, this document was of greater significance to government authorities due to subsidies being given to businesses in certain sectors.