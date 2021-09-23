Companies get more time to conduct FY21 AGM

The normal last date being 30 September, most of the corporate houses would have held their annual general meetings by now or would have issued notices and circulated audited accounts for holding the meeting by 30 September. Thus, the present extension will help only those corporate houses which haven’t issued notice yet for holding the AGM, explained Ved Jain, former president of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Experts also said that if the extension had come earlier, it would have been a bigger relief.