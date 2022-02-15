New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs has given an extra one month to companies to file annual financial statements and returns for FY21 without any additional fee.

The due date for filing annual financial statements, which was to expire on Tuesday, has been extended till 15 March, showed an official order. Accordingly, annual financial statement in form AOC-4 certified by a chartered accountant and consolidated financial statement in form AOC-4 CFS can be filed till 15 March without any additional fee. The extra time is also available to those companies filing statements in extensible business reporting language (XBRL).

For filing annual returns and abridged annual returns for small and one-person companies, the due date has been extended from 28 February to 31 March. Annual returns comprise details of the company, including its shareholders and directors as on the last day of the financial year.

The ministry said the extension was given on the requests it has received from various stakeholders. During the period of extension, only normal fee needs to be paid, the order said.

Businesses usually have one month to file their annual returns after holding the annual general meeting, which is to be conducted within six months of the end of the financial year. However, the government has given extra time in meeting the filing requirements given the disruption to normal life during the pandemic. The authorities had also given extra time this fiscal for various other filings including the income tax return and the GST annual return.

Filing annual returns is a key compliance requirement for businesses under the Companies Act. The government had in the past given several opportunities for businesses to make good past lapses. Also, from time to time, the authorities strike off from records the companies which have defaulted on filing their annual returns for two years. At present around 35,000 companies which are defunct at the end of December and have not met their annual return filing obligations are being struck off from the records of Registrar of Companies, Mint reported on 28 January.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.