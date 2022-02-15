Companies get more time to file FY21 annual returns, financial statements

Filing annual returns is a key compliance requirement for businesses under the Companies Act. The government had in the past given several opportunities for businesses to make good past lapses. Also, from time to time, the authorities strike off from records the companies which have defaulted on filing their annual returns for two years. At present around 35,000 companies which are defunct at the end of December and have not met their annual return filing obligations are being struck off from the records of Registrar of Companies, Mint reported on 28 January.

