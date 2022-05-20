Companies law tweaks to raise governance

“Some of the suggestions received during the public consultation are extensive. Given that the monsoon session is a short one and several sections in the Companies Act need amendment, the earliest opportunity to amend the law to raise the bar on corporate governance is the winter session," the person said on the condition of anonymity. The ministry is working on two other bills to amend the Competition Act and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which are likely to be tabled in the coming monsoon session of Parliament.