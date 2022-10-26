Companies need risk management systems: Tarun Bajaj

NEW DELHI: Boards of directors and risk management committees of companies should put in place a robust mechanism to identify and manage business risks given that the magnitude and complexity of risks affecting enterprises are snowballing at a rapid pace, according to Tarun Bajaj, secretary in the ministry of corporate affairs and in the revenue department in the finance ministry.
Bajaj’s suggestion to companies to have strong risk-handling mechanisms comes in the wake of multilateral agencies predicting a further economic downturn in the next financial year as central banks in many countries are raising interest rates to combat inflation.
Bajaj said in the corporate affairs ministry’s monthly report of the corporate sector that the pace of the global business environment is accelerating and the magnitude and complexity of risks affecting an enterprise are snowballing at a rapid rate. Hence, expectations for more effective oversight by the boards of directors and senior executives are growing manifold. Enterprise risk management is gaining global attention among risk management professionals and is becoming a widely acknowledged professional service area, Bajaj said in the report.
“To conclude, the Board and Risk Management Committees of large companies should put in place a robust mechanism through which risks are identified and managed. The mechanism would also need to be reviewed from time to time so that fewer risks are suitably covered therein," Bajaj said in the report.
Bajaj also pointed out that both the Companies Act and the capital market regulator SEBI’s listing regulations view risk management practices as one of the fundamental functions of the board of directors in a company. Also, the Company Law Committee, which gave its report in March this year, has recommended the inclusion of new provisions in the Companies Act for the constitution of a risk management committee for such class of companies to be specified by the government in order to strengthen the board’s power to oversee and supervise risk management systems, Bajaj said in the report.
The monthly report showed that in September, 13,542 companies were registered in the country with an authorised capital of ₹1,927 crore. Maharashtra had the maximum number of new company registrations followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, the report showed.
