Companies need risk management systems: Tarun Bajaj

Bajaj also pointed out that both the Companies Act and the capital market regulator SEBI’s listing regulations view risk management practices as one of the fundamental functions of the board of directors in a company. Also, the Company Law Committee, which gave its report in March this year, has recommended the inclusion of new provisions in the Companies Act for the constitution of a risk management committee for such class of companies to be specified by the government in order to strengthen the board’s power to oversee and supervise risk management systems, Bajaj said in the report.