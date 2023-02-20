Companies ready watches to cash to stem staff churn
New Delhi: An increasing number of young employees in India are leaving their jobs after only two-three years, frustrating employers and prompting companies to respond by designing policies and reward programmes to retain employees for longer
New Delhi: An increasing number of young employees in India are leaving their jobs after only two-three years, frustrating employers and prompting companies to respond by designing policies and reward programmes to retain employees for longer.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×