Companies will get to consult with CCI to save tricky M&As

According to the bill, if the CCI finds that a proposed M&A transaction has an appreciable adverse effect on competition in the market, it will inform the parties about it and allow them to modify the deal. If the modification suggested by the parties fails to address the regulator’s concern, the businesses may still get another 12 days to revise the changes to the transaction to get clearance. This would be in addition to the existing option of modifying a proposed transaction for which the starting point is a modification suggested by the regulator.