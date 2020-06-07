Companies woo migrant workers back with perks and promises

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : As the wait gets longer for India’s missing migrant workers, companies are making a renewed push to get them back to work with offers of better work conditions and higher perks, including higher wages, healthcare facilities and living quarters among others.

An estimated 10 million workers have left India’s cities and industrial centers during the lockdown but with the economy now in a reboot phase, the action in the immediate term has shifted to the supply side of things, where many companies are finding it hard to keep up with reviving demand due to acute shortage of manpower.

Among the most impacted states, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi have seen large numbers of migrant workers leave.

The real estate sector, one of the worst affected by lack of manpower, is in the forefront of many of these efforts. NCR based Raheja Developers for instance is offering better living facilities as the key attraction to returning construction workers, who have typically lived in shanty towns around the mega projects being built.

“We have started running a referral programme where we are offering about ₹2000 to each labourer who gets another labourer," Nayan Raheja, executive director at Raheja Developers said. That’s a human resources strategy quite common in the white-collar space. But times have changed. “There is also a higher stress on the facilities we give, the sanitation. There are medical attendants at every site," Raheja added. For migrants who are returning, the developer will be using its partially completed projects to rehabilitate them for the moment. “We are spending additional money. There is procurement of air coolers, bedding, bunk beds," Raheja said.

G.D. Foods Mfg (India) Pvt Ltd. manufacturers pickles and jams under Tops brand. While the demand for its products has remained steady, the availability of labour has emerged as a big challenge, with over 30% of its workforce comprising migrants having left in the wake of lockdown in one of the company's factories in Neemrana in Rajasthan. The company is keen on more incentives rather than higher pay to keep its workers.

"We are looking for local labour but so are all the manufacturing units here," Nitin Seth, vice chairman of G.D. Foods said. “The local labour is picking and choosing where they want to work — where they get the best facilities, higher salaries. Their contractors are bargaining better," he added.

For Mumbai-based Parle Products, the challenge has been similar. However, and while it waits for migrant workers to return, it has decided to recruit labour from other industries and train them.

"Many small enterprises are still shut. Sectors like construction, auto, tourism and hospitality have seen job losses. So we thought why not train people from these sectors and recruit them? We need to increase production," said Mayank Shah, senior category head, Parle Products Ltd. At least 30% of Parle’s 100,000-strong workforce across the country are migrants, many of whom have chosen to return to their hometowns.

In Maharashtra, private real estate developers through their body the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (Credai) have embarked on extensive outreach to bring the workers back and in some cases retraining them."Our focus now is to bring back migrant labourers. Work is stalled and we need to restart it," said Jaxay Shah, chairman, Credai.

Credai in association with its state chapter heads in Bihar, Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh among other states, is collaborating with the local government to bring migrant labourers back. The association has 21 state level chapters and 220 city level chapters in India.

"We will bring them back, train them and place them. In Pune we have already begun training the workforce to be employed. We will also give them good shelter and food at the site. We will examine who wants to be employed in which segment-- housekeeping, masonry, security etc and train them accordingly," added Shah.

