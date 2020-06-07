Companies woo migrant workers back with perks and promises

“We have started running a referral programme where we are offering about ₹2000 to each labourer who gets another labourer," Nayan Raheja, executive director at Raheja Developers said. That’s a human resources strategy quite common in the white-collar space. But times have changed. “There is also a higher stress on the facilities we give, the sanitation. There are medical attendants at every site," Raheja added. For migrants who are returning, the developer will be using its partially completed projects to rehabilitate them for the moment. “We are spending additional money. There is procurement of air coolers, bedding, bunk beds," Raheja said.