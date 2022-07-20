On July 20, Maruti Suzuki launched the Grand Vitara, a midsize SUV. The midsize SUV is now accepting reservations, according to the carmaker. With a down payment of 11,000, consumers can reserve a Grand Vitara, which will compete with vehicles like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Tata Harrier, among others. The Grand Vitara is anticipated to replace the S-Cross in Maruti Suzuki's lineup. Here is a study that compares the MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

View Full Image The new Kia Seltos X Line SUV

Kia Seltos specifications

One diesel engine and two petrol engines are available for the Kia Seltos. The petrol engine is 1497 cc and the diesel engine is 1493 cc, respectively. Both a manual and automatic transmission are offered. The mileage of the Seltos varies depending on the model and kind of petrol. The Seltos is a five-seater, four-cylinder vehicle that measures 4315 inches long, 1800 inches wide, and 2610 inches in width.

Kia Seltos price

The starting price of a Kia Seltos in New Delhi is Rs. 10.19 lakh. The Kia Seltos HTE G has the lowest price while the Kia Seltos X-Line AT D has the highest price, coming in at Rs. 18.45 lakh. Sale prices for used Kia Seltos in New Delhi start at Rs. 10.40 lakh. For the greatest deals, visit your local Kia Seltos showroom in New Delhi. primarily with New Delhi prices for the Hyundai Creta, which start at Rs. 10.44 lakh, and the Kia Sonet, which start at Rs. 7.15 lakh.

View Full Image Hyundai Creta Knight Edition SUV.

Hyundai Creta specifications

One diesel engine and two petrol engines are available for the Hyundai Creta. The petrol engine is 1497 cc and the diesel engine is 1493 cc, respectively. Both a manual and automatic transmission are offered. The Creta has a range of 16.8 to 21.4 kilometres per litre of fuel, depending on the model and fuel type. The Creta has a wheelbase of 2610, a length of 4300, a width of 1790, and five seats.

Hyundai Creta price

Hyundai Creta prices range from Rs. 10.44 lakh to Rs. 18.18 lakh. The Hyundai Creta is available in 27 variations, with the Hyundai Creta E serving as the entry-level model and the Hyundai Creta SX Opt Knight Diesel AT DT serving as the most expensive.

View Full Image Tata Motors has introduced the XTA+ variant for the Tata Harrier Dark Edition as well

Tata Harrier specifications

One diesel engine is available for the Tata Harrier. A 1956 cc diesel engine is used. Both a manual and automatic transmission are offered. The Harrier can go between 14.6 and 16.35 kilometres per gallon depending on the model and fuel type. The Harrier is a four-cylinder, five-seat vehicle that measures 4598 length, 1894 width, and 2741 wheelbase in total.

Tata Harrier price

Price ranges from ₹14.69 lakh to ₹22.04 lakh for the Tata Harrier (Avg. ex-showroom). Harrier has 29 different variations. Diesel versions of the Harrier start at ₹14.69 lakh. In contrast, the Harrier automatic version's starting price is Rs. 17.39 lakh.

View Full Image The first glimpse of MG Astor which will take on Creta, Seltos

MG Astor specifications

Two petrol engines are available for the MG Astor. The 1498 cc and 1349 cc petrol engine. Both a manual and automatic transmission are offered. The Astor's mileage varies with the model and kind of fuel. The Astor is a five-seater, three-cylinder vehicle that measures 4323 inches long, 1809 inches wide, and 2585 inches in breadth.

MG Astor price

The starting price of the MG Astor in New Delhi is Rs. 10.22 lakh. The MG Astor Style EX is the model with the lowest price, while the MG Astor Savvy Turbo AT has the highest price tag at Rs. 18.13 lakh. In New Delhi, used MG Astor vehicles start at Rs. 18.50 lakh. For the best deals, visit the local MG Astor dealership in New Delhi. primarily with New Delhi prices for the Hyundai Creta, which start at Rs. 10.44 lakh, and the Kia Seltos, which start at Rs. 10.19 lakh.

View Full Image Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Grand Vitara specifications

Two powertrain options will be offered for the Maruti Grand Vitara: a 1.5L K15C petrol engine with Suzuki's mild hybrid technology and a powerful hybrid system from Toyota. Its style shares some characteristics with the new Suzuki S-Cross and Suzuki Across SUVs with global specifications. It has an exact side profile resemblance to the Toyota Hyryder. The Grand Vitara, on the other hand, features floating roof, blackened pillars, and distinctive R17 precision cut alloy wheel design. The strong hybrid version will produce combined power of 116PS with an e-CVT transmission, while the mild hybrid version will produce combined power of 102PS and come with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The latter will also have an electric motor that produces 141Nm and 80.2PS.

A panoramic sunroof, a nine-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, and a Head-Up Display will all be standard on the 2019 Maruti Grand Vitara (HUD). In addition, the company will be the first Maruti to provide a fully digital instrument cluster.

Maruti Grand Vitara price

The price range for the Maruti Grand Vitara is anticipated to be between Rs. 11-18 lakh.