MG Astor price

The starting price of the MG Astor in New Delhi is Rs. 10.22 lakh. The MG Astor Style EX is the model with the lowest price, while the MG Astor Savvy Turbo AT has the highest price tag at Rs. 18.13 lakh. In New Delhi, used MG Astor vehicles start at Rs. 18.50 lakh. For the best deals, visit the local MG Astor dealership in New Delhi. primarily with New Delhi prices for the Hyundai Creta, which start at Rs. 10.44 lakh, and the Kia Seltos, which start at Rs. 10.19 lakh.