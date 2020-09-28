Compensation cess fiasco hits govt-states ties

The CAG recently raised objections to the Centre transferring money from the Compensation Cess Fund to the Consolidated Fund of India, terming the transfer illegal. It illustrated how the central deficit may have been understated by the incorrect transfer. Mint explores.

What are these funds under controversy?

As per the GST Act, the amount collected from the levy of the cess during the entire year is credited to a non-lapsable fund called the GST Compensation Cess Fund. It is part of the Public Account and is used to provide compensation to states in the event of loss of revenue. The Consolidated Fund of India is an account which includes revenues received by the government through taxes or non-tax revenues and expenses made by it, excluding the exceptional items. Following the CAG findings, the Centre clarified that it has transferred the funds back to the compensation fund, and has cleared all dues till 2019-20.

What are the issues around compensation?

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has said the transfer of surplus from the compensation cess fund to the consolidated fund violated the law. The report comes at a time when the Centre has arrived at a consensus on the issue of GST compensation to states arising due to the severe stress on revenues caused by the covid-19 pandemic and corresponding lockdowns. According to the law, the central government had guaranteed a revenue growth of 14% to states and to cover any tax shortfalls arising due to GST implementation by levying compensation cess.

View Full Image Crisis hit

Can govt transfer surplus from compensation cess?

Legally, the Centre cannot transfer the surplus funds from the compensation cess. The observations made by the CAG were well-recognized by the government. For instance, in FY20, the total cess collections were ₹95,444 crore while ₹1,65,302 crore was released to states. The ₹69,858 crore balance was then transferred by the Centre to the Compensation Cess Fund.

What happens to the surplus in the fund?

The present legal structure requires any surplus in the compensation cess fund to be kept in the fund for future shortfalls. That is, the fund cannot be used

by the government for any other purposes but solely for the purpose of providing states with compensation. However, there is a need to re-examine this, more so in the post-covid phase. The present solution to the problem of GST compensation was to allow states to borrow while using the compensation cess to bear its cost.

What does it mean for Centre-state relations?

There will be implications of this development on Centre-state relations as several states have raised objections on the transfer of surplus to the consolidated fund. The key issue would be to rebuild the trust between the Centre and states. The solution arrived at on the issue of the GST compensation due to lockdown is a positive development as it illustrates the willingness of stakeholders to find solutions. Cooperative federalism would, therefore, continue to be the key going forward.

Karan Bhasin is a policy researcher.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via