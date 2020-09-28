Compensation cess fiasco hits govt-states ties

As per the GST Act, the amount collected from the levy of the cess during the entire year is credited to a non-lapsable fund called the GST Compensation Cess Fund. It is part of the Public Account and is used to provide compensation to states in the event of loss of revenue. The Consolidated Fund of India is an account which includes revenues received by the government through taxes or non-tax revenues and expenses made by it, excluding the exceptional items. Following the CAG findings, the Centre clarified that it has transferred the funds back to the compensation fund, and has cleared all dues till 2019-20.