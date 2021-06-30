The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday directed the central government to frame within six weeks the guidelines for providing a minimum relief to the kin of those who succumbed to Covid-19.

The Centre had earlier this month told the SC that compensation of ₹4 lakh cannot be paid to the families of those who have died of Covid-19 as the finances of state governments and the Centre are under severe strain.

In an affidavit filed before the top court, the Union home ministry said the Centre, through “minimum standard relief" under section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, has taken several steps providing for substantial and speedy measures by way of, increase in the health, infrastructure, ensuring food safety to every citizen.

On Wednesday, the top court said: "The National Disaster Management Authority has a statutory obligation to frame guidelines for minimum ex-gratia assistance for the victims of Covid pandemic."

The court held that section 12 of the DM Act will also include an ex-gratia and rejected the central government's argument that it was not a mandatory provision.

However, the top court noted that it cannot direct an amount that the Centre will have to pay.

