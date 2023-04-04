Making sense of the changes in competition law2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 01:48 AM IST
Parliament has given its approval to the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023, in the ongoing budget session, laying the foundation for more effective oversight. Mint takes a look at what the competition law reforms seek to achieve.
NEW DELHI : Parliament has given its approval to the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023, in the ongoing budget session, laying the foundation for more effective oversight. Mint takes a look at what the competition law reforms seek to achieve.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×