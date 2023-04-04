Making sense of the changes in competition law

The Bill proposes to expedite CCI clearance of mergers and acquisitions to within 150 days, down from a maximum of 210 days now. CCI has to frame a first impression of the transaction within 30 days of it getting notified of a deal. If it misses the deadline, the deal is deemed to be approved. However, for this to work, CCI’s manpower needs to be scaled up. It’s still waiting for the government to appoint a chair. But it has secured permission to clear mergers so that economic activity does not suffer.