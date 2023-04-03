Rajya Sabha passes Competition Bill2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:15 AM IST
A major change introduced by the Bill is to expedite the CCI's process of approving mergers and acquisitions. The Bill seeks to reduce the overall time limit for CCI to assess a deal from the existing 210 days to 150 days from the date of parties notifying the deal to the CCI
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023, which seeks to reform the two-decade-old anti-trust law to make it in sync with the shifts in the economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×