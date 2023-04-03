Rajya Sabha passes Competition Bill

Having been cleared in both Houses of Parliament, the Bill is set to become law once it gets Presidential assent. Lok Sabha passed the Bill last week. A major change introduced by the Bill is to expedite the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) process of approving mergers and acquisitions. The Bill seeks to reduce the overall time limit for CCI to assess a deal from the existing 210 days to 150 days from the date of parties notifying the deal to the CCI. Also, CCI has to frame a first impression of transactions within 30 days of receiving such notice, failing which the deal will be deemed approved.