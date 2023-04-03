Rajya Sabha passes Competition Amendment Bill1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 05:02 PM IST
CCI is now working on rules and regulations needed to give effect to the new provisions added to the law, especially, the scheme for commitment and settlement meant to reduce litigation by way of negotiated settlements.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Competition Amendment Bill, 2023, which seeks to sync the two-decade old anti-trust law with the changes in the economy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×