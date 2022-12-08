Govt will change bill to ease global deals

The plan to broaden the definition of ‘control’ proposed in the bill may also undergo changes. This is not just limited to the digital economy but covers all transactions. Currently, control is defined in Competition Act as controlling the affairs or management of an entity. The bill proposed to redefine it as the ability to exercise material influence, in any manner whatsoever, over the management or affairs or strategic commercial decisions of a company. There is an increasing preference for adopting the concept of ‘decisive influence’ rather than ‘material influence,’ said the person.