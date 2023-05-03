CCI appeals set to get costlier under new anti-trust law1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 10:59 PM IST
The bill suggests raising the deposit to 25% of the penalty value, up from the earlier 10%, to deter frivolous appeals by companies.
Challenging the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) rulings in the courts will become more expensive, as the proposed Competition Amendment Bill seeks to increase the deposit amount required to initiate such appeals.
