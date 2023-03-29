Competition Bill with higher fines provision gets LS okay

The Bill passed by Lok Sabha also broadens the scope of who will be covered under provisions relating to anti-competitive agreements that cause an appreciable adverse effect on market competition. The original Bill introduced in the House last year had sought to expand the scope to cover others who “actively participate" in such agreements relating to controlling the supply of goods or services even if they are not engaged in the same or similar trade. The Bill passed in Lok Sabha further broadens the ambit of this provision by including those who “intend to participate" in anti-competitive behaviour too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}