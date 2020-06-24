Competition Commission approves Facebook’s stake buy in Jio Platforms

The Mukesh Ambani-led telco commands a 32% market share with a base of over 1.15 billion SIM card connections. CCI, while reviewing the deal was also considering whether new parameters should be included in its assessment criteria. Peculiarities such as “strong network effects, high returns to scale and access to huge amount of data may incentivize digital firms to engage in anti-competitive conduct," a Bloomberg report said on last week, quoting CCI chairman Ashok Kumar Gupta, without referring to any particular case.