CCI approves NIIF's stake purchase in Hindustan Ports
- The proposed transaction relates to NIIF's acquisition of up to 25 per cent in Hindustan Ports Pvt Ltd
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday cleared the acquisition of stake in Hindustan Ports Pvt Ltd by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF).
