So far, this has not manifested in significant delays or pendency, a chronic problem across India’s judicial system. Last year it took CCI 17 working days on average to clear a combination case, and only 20 antitrust cases continued into the next fiscal year. Penalties imposed were over 13 billion rupees ($158 million). But the quality of outcomes is suffering, said Rahul Singh, associate professor of law at the National Law School of India University.