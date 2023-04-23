Reforms in competition law await key CCI appointments

Reforms in competition law await key CCI appointments1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The key reforms were passed as part of the Competition Amendment Act, 2023, towards the end of the budget session of Parliament. Yet the Competition Commission of India (CCI) remains without a chairman and three other members, potentially hampering the watchdog’s work.
New Delhi: The legislative wing appears to be moving faster than the executive on the competition law reforms, a gap that could hold back plans to substantially ease the terms of doing business in India.
